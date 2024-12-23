Kids are Bookin’ It: ‘God’s Kiss’ an enchanting tale for the holiday season

God’s Kiss by Donna Seebo

Illustrated by Ed Gedrose

Recommended for children of all ages

Author Donna Seebo writes that “Dreams are windows into another world.” Sleepy young Johnny is enjoying a festive holiday season. As a comfortable tiredness comes over him, we’re treated to a captivating and memorable dream adventure Johnny shares. He shifts comfortably in his bed. Suddenly he finds himself on a mystical mountain. He hears a voice but doesn’t see anyone. It’s a bit startling to discover it’s a crow who is speaking. The crow is greeting him, the first of many surprises that lay ahead. Johnny chats with the crow, who guides him toward the valley of the animals. Apparently, Johnny’s arrival is expected tonight.

Now Johnny is on his way along the trail, following his advising crow. There are sweet curiosities along the way, but Crow is hurrying onward to a specific destination. At a turn, Johnny stops with amazement at the scene before him. So many animals gathered, all kinds of animals happily meeting together. And just like Crow, Johnny understands every word they say. He’s aware of all their welcomes and conversations. Johnny is invited to join their circle. They’re waiting.

Anticipation grows. Johnny’s told everyone is waiting for God’s Kiss. Children can be invited to join in once. Animals enjoy this gift every year. Johnny waits and talks with his new animal friends. Then a hush rolls through the crowd. It’s a spectacular scene then. Johnny is wide eyed. Falling from the sky are the most beautiful snowflakes, dancing from the sky toward the group of animals and children. Excitement grows. As Johnny gazes upward, two flakes land and kiss his cheeks.

What a lovely story by author Donna Seebo, who lives in the shadow of Mount Rainier. It’s certainly a charming sentiment for all ages to enjoy. Donna Seebo is a popular radio and television personality and talk show host. Donna has written several children stories and is a grandmother with lots of real-world experience raising kids. God’s Kiss is the award-winning first book in the series of Mrs. Seebo’s Fables.

The expressive illustrations by renowned artist Ed Gedrose capture the beautiful imagination infused within the scenes of the story and surrounding the dream’s amazing world and animals. Johnny’s dream comes to life with these full-page works of art enhancing the writing. Prepare to fall for this fantastic dream — a story that will warm your heart anytime, and especially on a snowy, cold winter’s night.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.