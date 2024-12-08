Larsen to host in-person town hall in Edmonds Dec. 15

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen will be hosting an in-person town hall in Edmonds from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 to discuss his priorities for the 119th Congress and hear from his constituents in Washington’s 2nd Congressional District.
The meeting will be in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room, 650 Main St., Edmonds.
The town halls is open to all constituents who live in the 2nd District, which includes parts of Snohomish County and all of Whatcom, Skagit, Island and San Juan counties. If you are unable to attend and need assistance, contact Larsen’s district office at 425-252-3188 or at larsen.house.gov/contact.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.