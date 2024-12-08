Latino Educational Training Institute Bazar Navideño showcases Hispanic artists

The Latino Educational Training Institute (LETI) of Lynnwood hosted its first Christmas Bazaar (Bazar Navideño) Saturday at its new community center in South Everett. Dozens of local residents browsed and shopped for handmade crafts and artwork that represent various Latino cultures, including those from Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

LETI Founder Rosario Reyes thanked several young artists for contributing their work, including florist Diyana Mendoza, crochet artist Andrea Arteaga and ornament artist Yali.

Reyes also thanked Sen. June Robinson for helping LETI to get a $3.8 million grant to buy the building for the new community center; and Rep. Julio Cortes and Rev. Paul Benz for helping to start the Christmas bazaar.

Members of the Peruvian musical group Alma Andina – Manual Medina and Oscar Bailon – performed at the bazaar.