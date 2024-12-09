Lawmakers return to Olympia for meetings ahead of 2025 session

Child care affordability, crime trends, environmental protections, access to addiction treatment and housing costs. These are some of the issues on Washington lawmakers’ agenda this week.

Starting Monday, legislators convene in Olympia for their annual “committee days,” a chance to get up to speed on issues that may arise during next year’s session and to get situated with any committee changes. And with 20 new faces roaming the halls following last month’s election, it’s also an opportunity for lawmakers to meet their colleagues.

This week is just a preview of what’s to come Jan. 13, when the Legislature will officially gavel in for their 105-day session.

House members will meet Monday and Tuesday with 19 committees scheduled, and senators will convene Thursday and Friday with 14 of their own. On Wednesday, eight committees with members of both chambers will convene.

Things kick off Monday at 1:30 p.m. when five House committees meet.

That includes the House Health Care and Wellness Committee, which will get presentations on efforts to strengthen the behavioral health workforce and the benefits of universally free school meals.

At the same time, the State Government and Tribal Relations Committee will talk about voter turnout from the November election, and the Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee will learn about financial aid and work readiness programs across the state.

Later that day, the Appropriations Committee will discuss access to the state’s behavioral health and child care systems, and the Transportation Committee will receive a revenue forecast for the transportation budget.

The House is back at it the next day with presentations on housing costs, recent crime trends, a cannabis social equity program and Paid Family and Medical Leave.

On Wednesday, the Joint Transportation Committee will get recommendations for transit-oriented development policies while the Joint Committee on Veterans’ and Military Affairs will talk about suicide prevention efforts for active duty members and veterans.

Other committees on aging and disability issues, higher education and behavioral health will also meet midweek.

On Thursday, it’s the Senate’s turn. Its committees on agriculture and state government will both meet bright and early at 8 a.m. with topics like wildfire prevention and state building names on their agendas.

Later that day, the Law and Justice Committee will discuss using artificial intelligence in courts while the Human Services Committee will delve into the state’s juvenile rehabilitation system.

On Friday, senators on the Environment, Energy and Technology Committee will discuss permitting clean energy projects, and the Housing Committee will talk about the right to counsel for those facing eviction.

For a full meeting schedule and agendas, visit the Legislature’s website. For those interested in watching the action, all meetings will be livestreamed on TVW.

– By Laurel Demkovich, Washington State Standard

