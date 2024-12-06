Learn how to ’embrace your mental well-being’ during upcoming Edmonds Waterfront Center workshops

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is collaborating with the National Council on Aging to present a free “Get Empowered: Embrace Your Mental Well-Being” workshop focused on destigmatizing mental health in December and January.

The first workshop will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, with a second session at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

This workshop will explore

– Mental health vs. mental illness

– The impact of mental health stigma

– Self-care tips and strategies

– How to access community resource

Call 425-774-5555 to register.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave. in Edmonds.