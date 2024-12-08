Letter to the editor: RFA annexation amounts to stealing from taxpayers

Editor:

Edmonds faces insolvency by 2027. The mayor and council have a budget to balance. They have said it is heartless to lay off employees – but isn’t it heartless to put the burden on the taxpayer? Edmonds pays a total of $6.2 million to the city for fire/EMS. Council is pushing to annex Edmonds to the Regional Fire Authority (RFA) since it is central to how they intend to balance the budget. City council intends to keep charging residents $6.2 million and place that money in the general fund to bridge its $13 million deficit – and using this money to continue to pay for 50 city employees it refuses to lay off to balance the budget. This is double taxation.

This is stealing. Under RFA annexation the taxpayer will pay approximately $960 more a year on a $1 million home. In addition, the mayor and council just approved a $5 million levy for 2025.

The RFA needs Edmonds more than we need it. Their 2025 budget shows a deficit of $10.6 million. They need Edmonds to continue paying their $200K -$350K salaries, benefits, and growing their behemoth organization. We’re RFA’s piggy bank.

Some councilmembers have taken donations from the firefighters to support their political campaigns. You’ve seen signs attached to campaign yard signs saying they are endorsed by the firefighters. Are these CMs conflicted? Should they recuse themselves from votes related to RFA annexation? Is this now a quid pro quo? They owe a fiduciary responsibility to the voters who elected them – not the RFA.

Theresa Hutchison

Edmonds