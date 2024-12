Local athletes earn fall 2024 All-Wesco honors

Congratulations to all of the Edmonds School District athletes who were recently selected to the All-Wesco conference teams for the fall 2024 sports season. Below are all athletes from Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace high schools that received recognition in their respective sports.

Football All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

1st Team

Eli Swett, defensive line; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Michael Egenamba, defensive line; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Jordan Joyce, inside linebacker; Meadowdale, sr.

Jagger Bishop, offensive line; Meadowdale, sr.

Nate Brown, tight end; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Nate Brown, inside linebacker; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Liam Moore, offensive line; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Lukas Wanke, wide receiver; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Lukas Wanke, outside linebacker; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Victor Alvarez, punter; Lynnwood, jr.

Owen Boswell, inside linebacker, Mountlake Terrace, soph.

2nd Team

Andre Titus, wide receiver; Meadowdale, sr.

Jagger Bishop, defensive line; Meadowdale, sr.

Brian Mills, outside linebacker; Meadowdale, sr.

Eli Sweet, defensive line; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Mo Sillah, defensive back; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Liam Moore, defensive line; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Alex White, offensive line; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Andrew Bau, defensive back; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Donovan Golston, defensive line; Lynnwood, jr.

Kealoha Kepoo-Sebate, wide receiver; Meadowdale, jr.

Nathan Schlack, outside linebacker; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Cayden Rivera, running back; Meadowdale, soph.

Mason Wilson, quarterback; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Owen Boswell, inside linebacker; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Honorable Mention

Hunter Nuckols, offensive line; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Allen Tapia, outside linebacker; Lynnwood, sr.

Lukman Bendawi, outside linebacker; Lynnwood, sr.

Grayson Campbell, defensive line; Meadowdale, sr.

Isaac Papilon, outside linebacker; Edmonds-Woodway, sr

Nate Yglesias, defensive line; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Carmelo LaRocca, inside linebacker; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Noah Peterson, defensive line; Lynnwood, jr.

Jamier Perry, offensive line; Meadowdale, soph.

Jack Baker, kick returner; Meadowdale, soph.

Coach of the Year

Archie Malloy, Mountlake Terrace

Girls Soccer All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

First Team

Ava Hunt, defender; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Aubri Sadler, defender; Meadowdale, sr.

Izzy Fallarme, forward; Meadowdale, sr.

Jordyn Stokes, goalkeeper; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Ally Villalobos VanSlooten, midfielder; Mountlake Terrace,

Jane Hanson, midfielder; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Emie Travis, midfielder; Meadowdale, jr.

Claire August, midfielder; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Second Team

Alison Schell, defender; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Kate Baldock, midfielder; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Victoria Fallarme midfielder; Meadowdale, fr.

Honorable Mention

Sadie Parker, defender; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Liliana Frank, defender; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Viviana Adkins, forward; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Alice Everett, goalkeeper; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Abby Peterson, midfielder; Edmonds-Woodway, jr

Madison Gibson, midfielder; Meadowdale, sr.

Eva Gomez, midfielder; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Gabrielle Martinez-Mazzeo, midfielder; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Ava Huse, midfielder; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Taylor Meyer, midfielder; Meadowdale, sr.

Volleyball All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

First Team

Sammy Holmer, outside hitter; Lynnwood, sr.

Addyson Pontak, libero; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Ja’elle Jenkins, outside hitter; Meadowdale, jr.

Kenzie Bentosino, defensive specialist/setter; Mountlake Terrace, fr.

Second Team

Reinna Mostrales, outside hitter; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Evangeline Sum, libero; Lynnwood, sr.

Ady Morgan, outside hitter; Lynnwood, sr.

Violet DuBois, outside hitter; Meadowdale, jr.

Audrey Williams, middle blocker; Lynnwood, soph.

Sawyer Hiatt, outside hitter; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Emerson Alley, setter; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Honorable Mention

Makena Kaleo, outside hitter; Lynnwood, jr.

Rian Paris, setter; Meadowdale, jr.

Lia Brown, outside hitter/setter; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Coach of the Year

Annalise Mudaliar, Lynnwood

Boys Cross Country All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

1st Team

Reilly Brookhart; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

2nd Team

John Patterson; Meadowdale, sr.

Landon Smith; Meadowdale, jr.

Mason Kempf; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Matthew Seyum; Meadowdale, fr.

Honorable Mention

Jackson Fears; Mountlake Terrace, jr.

Will Thompson; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Jackson Castaneda; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Oscar Burns; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Luca Hooks; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Romeo Partida Del Rosario; Meadowdale, fr.

Tommy Brennan; Edmonds-Woodway, fr.

Girls Cross Country All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

1st Team

Sonita Chen; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Charley Weitkamp; Lynnwood, jr.

2nd Team

Aliah Karl; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Phoebe Budell; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Sadie Renick; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

River Zanis; Meadowdale, fr.

Honorable Mention

Marley Maquiling; Meadowdale, soph.

Cymmantha Erickson; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Ruby Kohler; Mountlake Terrace, fr.

Girls Swim All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

First Team

Jeslyn Vuong, 50 Meter Freestyle; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Simone Bennett, 100 Meter Backstroke; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Simone Bennett, 200 Meter Medley Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Madison Morales-Tomas, 200 Meter Medley Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Tatumn Detjen, 200 Meter Medley Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Sydney Bates, 200 Meter Medley Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Vivian Phan, Adaptive 50 Meter Freestyle; Lynnwood, jr.

Vivian Phan, Adaptive 50 Meter Backstroke; Lynnwood, jr.

Olivia Garcia, 100 Meter Butterfly; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Second Team

Jeslyn Vuong, 100 Meter Freestyle; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Rebecca Coats, 200 Meter Individual Medley; Lynnwood, sr.

Rebecca Coats, 100 Meter Breaststroke; Lynnwood, sr.

Simone Bennett, 100 Meter Butterfly; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Jeslyn Vuong, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Katherine Lombard, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Madison Morales-Tomas, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Tatumn Detjen, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Sydney Bates, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Zoe MacDonald, 500 Meter Freestyle; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Lisa Beam, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Gretta Patterson, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Maya Bergan, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, fr.

Dylan Buechler-Flack, 100 Freestyle; Meadowdale, fr.

Honorable Mention

Madison Morales-Tomas, 50 Meter Freestyle; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Jeslyn Vuong, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Katherine Lombard, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, sr.

Simone Bennett, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Sadie Ward, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway jr.

Zoe MacDonald, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Tatumn Detjen, 100 Meter Breaststroke; Edmonds-Woodway, jr.

Olivia Garcia, 400 Meter Freestyle Relay; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Gretta Patterson, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Lisa Beam, 200 Meter Freestyle Relay; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Lisa Beam, 100 Meter Butterfly; Mountlake Terrace, soph.

Olivia Garcia, 100 Meter Backstroke; Edmonds-Woodway, soph.

Dylan Buechler-Flack, 100 Meter Freestyle; Meadowdale, fr.

Boys Tennis All-Wesco League 3A South Conference

First Team

Steven Anderson, singles; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Nalu Akiona, singles; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Arman Mkrtychev, doubles; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Liam Milstead, doubles; Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Coach of the Year

John Huynh, Lynnwood