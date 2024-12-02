Reminder: Learn how to make family history fun during holidays at Dec. 4 meeting

The holidays are a great time to get together with family and friends. Why not use that time to learn a little family history? Starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will share some fun ways to learn more about your family using games for all ages.

This meeting is free and open to the public.

The in-person meeting begins at 6:30 pm in the Wickers Building, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood in Heritage Park. For those who prefer to attend virtually, the presentation will be live-streamed on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m. at https://bit.ly/SIGSDec24.

For more details about this and other events, visit the society’s event calendar.