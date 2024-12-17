Man who rescued kayaker receives South County Fire award

South County Fire presented Seattle resident and crabber Matt Talley Monday with a Community Lifesaver Coin for his actions to save kayaker Katie Kim in the waters off of Marina Beach Park in Edmonds.

Waters were very choppy on Nov. 22 when Kim fell out of her kayak and couldn’t get back in. As firefighters and other responders launched a rescue effort, Talley was fueling up his boat and heard a voice calling for help. It took three passes for him to pull Kim onto his boat. Then he offered her a coat to warm up before getting her to firefighters, who rushed her to Swedish Edmonds hospital. Kim has fully recovered and joined South County Fire to thank Talley in person.

“In this line of work, we don’t always get to see positive outcomes,” South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said on social media. “We’re so grateful for Matt’s actions that day and his willingness to save the life of a stranger. It truly takes a village.”