Mark your calendars for 2025 Discover Pass free days in WA state

The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025.

On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The 2025 Discover Pass free days are:

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes

Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Junior Day

Sunday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday

Wednesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 112th Birthday

Tuesday, April 22 – Earth Day

Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 – Free Fishing Weekend

Thursday, June 19 – Juneteenth

Saturday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s Birthday

Saturday, Sept. 27 – National Public Lands Day

Friday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day

Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Learn more at discoverpass.wa.gov.