Mark your calendars for 2025 Discover Pass free days in WA state

The Washington State Discover Pass Program has designated 12 Discover Pass free days for 2025.
On these days, visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park a vehicle at a Washington state park or on lands managed by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The 2025 Discover Pass free days are:
-
Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day and First Day Hikes
-
Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Junior Day
-
Sunday, March 9 – Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
-
Wednesday, March 19 – State Parks’ 112th Birthday
-
Tuesday, April 22 – Earth Day
-
Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 – Free Fishing Weekend
-
Thursday, June 19 – Juneteenth
-
Saturday, Aug. 9 – Smokey Bear’s Birthday
-
Saturday, Sept. 27 – National Public Lands Day
-
Friday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day
-
Monday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
Learn more at discoverpass.wa.gov.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.