Mike Fong named Snohomish County’s new executive director for economic development 

County Executive Dave Somers has selected former Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong as the county’s executive director for economic development.

Mike Fong will start his job Jan. 6. According to a county news release, he will replace Neepaporn “A” Boungjaktha, who will join the Port of Seattle as managing director of the Port’s economic development division.

At the Washington State Department of Commerce, Fong oversaw an $8 billion biennial budget and nearly 800 employees. In his time at the agency, his team launched programs to support the sustainability and growth of small businesses, strengthened relations with tribal governments by streamlining contracting, and presided over record-level investments in affordable housing and clean energy programs, the county said.

“Mike Fong has the rare ability to combine compassion and strong leadership in everything he does, and he genuinely strives to help individuals, families, and communities thrive,” Somers said. “Snohomish County has many opportunities for economic development, and I think Mike is the right person to help us seize those opportunities. We’re looking ahead to a future that elevates our heartbeat industries like aerospace and agriculture while innovating in areas like technology and sustainable energy.”

This will be Fong’s second stint with Snohomish County, having previously served as the county’s chief recovery and resilience officer to help coordinate $160 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The following January, he was appointed by President Joe Biden as the Regional Administrator for the Small Business Administration. Fong said he’s grateful for the chance to rejoin the team in Snohomish County in 2025.

“This region has such an incredibly diverse, dynamic, and resilient economy, and that presents unique opportunities to support innovation, create jobs, grow existing businesses, and launch new startups,” Fong said.

Fong has been recognized with the International Examiner’s Community Voice Award for excellence in civic leadership and volunteers in his community. Originally from Spokane, he received his bachelor of arts in political science from the University of Washington and speaks Cantonese fluently.