More bus trips, security upgrades: Community Transit Board of Directors approves 2025 budget

The Community Transit Board of Directors approved the agency’s 2025 budget Thursday. The board also approved lowering reduced fares to $1 for eligible riders. Others who qualify based on income for the Subsidized Annual Pass will be able to ride for free, Community Transit said in a news release.

“Transit needs to be an easy choice for people, so we’re focused on making it an effortless experience for everyone,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “With dependable, affordable bus service– and more of it – people will be able to take advantage of regional improvements, like light rail, to get farther, faster, and to get around their own community with ease.”

The approved budget will support the following activities:

Increasing transit service

Community Transit will add 116,000 new service hours across all modes which includes bus, vanpool, Zip Shuttle, and DART paratransit. Specifically, 64,000 hours of bus service will be added – a 15% increase over 2024 levels.

Security upgrades

Security and safety improvements totaling $3.1 million will be added which includes coach operator safety barriers to be installed on buses; cameras and security systems at stations; and transit centers upgrades. Twelve new Transit Security Officers will also be hired to staff the field security unit that patrols transit corridors and responds to incidents.

Bus stop and park & ride improvements

Riders will see new amenities as $3.7 million will go to bus stop improvements. Station upgrades are planned for Swift Blue and Green lines to match signage, payment system, lighting, and security improvements introduced with the Orange Line.

Swift bus rapid transit (BRT) expansion

A total of $34.3 million will fund three Swift BRT network expansion projects that are underway, plus some remaining work for the Swift Orange line.

Zero-emissions plans

There is $99.4 million earmarked for 29 zero-emissions buses, planning work for zero-emissions utility infrastructure, and design efforts that will incorporate zero-emissions technology at both the Community Transit Hardeson Campus and Kasch Park operating bases.