Musicians invited to play with Polar Plunge Paraders in Edmonds Jan. 1

Once again, a musical ensemble is being formed to lead those participating in the Jan. 1 Polar Plunge at Edmonds’ Brackett’s Landing from Daphnes Bar to the beach.

If you have “an instrument in the closet that has not been played for years or maybe a tambourine or maracas, it is a good time to get them out to enjoy the fun,” said organizer Scot Simpson.

“All are invited to play with the Polar Plunge Paraders,” Simpson said. Just come to the traditional starting point — Daphne’s Bar, 415 1/2 Main St. in Edmonds — at 12:30 p.m., and listen for the drums. “We will be playing When The Saints Come Marching In. Plunging optional, but costumes encouraged.”