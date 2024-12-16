New WA state rulemaking will reduce plastic and other contamination in compost

Washington’s gardeners have complained for decades about annoying scraps of trash they find in compost and products containing compost, like potting mixes. Plastic film and wrappers, bits of cardboard and plant labels are all part of the scourge of contamination frustrating compost users.

Beginning in 2027, a new law will require all Washington’s cities and counties that meet certain conditions to collect and separate yard, food, and other organic waste from other types of waste to keep it out of landfills. The goal? Turn that organic material into compost, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and puts valuable nutrients back to use. There’s one problem: increasing collection of this organic waste could worsen contamination.

To address those issues, the Washington Department of Ecology is conducting a new rulemaking to update the state’s solid waste handling standards. The new rule is aimed at reducing contamination in the organic waste going to organic waste handling facilities, such as commercial composting facilities.

Removing contamination from organic waste – especially waste containing food – is expensive, and some organic waste handling facilities won’t accept organic material from sources that are prone to contamination. This rule will allow more facilities to compost food waste and help keep organic materials out of landfills by preventing and removing contamination before it is processed into compost.

The update will also fix oversights in the current rule and add standards for additional methods of managing organic materials – worm farming, for instance.

Ecology is planning a series of public meetings and informal comment periods starting in 2025 to collect feedback during the rule development process. A rule proposal is expected to be available for public review and comment next summer. It will include a formal public comment period and public hearings.

More information is available on Ecology’s organics material management rulemaking page.

Sign up to receive email updates on the rule.