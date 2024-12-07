Nonprofit makes ‘difficult decision’ to close pallet shelter community in Lynnwood

The Jean Kim Foundation’s pallet shelter community in Lynnwood is officially closed.

The community, Shepherd’s Village, was located at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 6915 196th St. S.W. It had six individual pallet shelters made by Pallet, an Everett-based company. The company works to “end unsheltered homelessness and give people a fair chance at employment,” according to its website.

For six years, the foundation partnered with Good Shepherd Baptist Church, Everett College and Snohomish County LEAD to place unhoused students and clients in the village. The shelters provided the residents with a stable place to sleep while taking classes or receiving intensive case management.

“As the sheltering programs wound down this summer, the Jean Kim Foundation board made the difficult decision to close the shelters in order to find a new partner who would be able to run a structured program with on-site support to people in need,” the foundation wrote in a Dec. 6 news release.

The foundation has partnered with the City of Vancouver, Washington, which will use the pallet shelters for the city’s Safe Stay Communities. The communities offer residents “greater access to services, increased stability and safe living conditions to transition out of homelessness,” according to its website.

Vancouver has four Safe Stay Communities. Each has 20 two-person structures and a nonprofit operator that provides 24/7 onsite management and services.

“[The] Jean Kim Foundation is especially grateful to Good Shepherd Baptist Church … for generously hosting Shepherd’s Village for six years,” the foundation said.

In the news release, the foundation also thanked the Lynnwood Police Department’s Community Health and Safety Team, Edmonds College, former Good Shepherd Baptist Church Pastor Chris Boyer, former Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and many others.

The foundation said Good Shepherd Baptist Church will continue to support its hygiene center at 19726 64th Ave. W. A one-stop hub for showers, food, clothes and resources, the center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It closes at 5 p.m. in the winter.

The Jean Kim Foundation helps provide basic necessities and services to people in need, especially those experiencing homelessness and/or housing insecurity. It is supported by donations of community members, local organizations and grant funders including Verdant Health Commission.

More information about the foundation can be found at jeankimfoundation.org.

— By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network.