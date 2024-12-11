North Sound Church presenting Joy of Christmas event for families Dec. 13

Edmonds’ North Sound Church invites all to a free The Joy of Christmas event for families from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 at the church, 201 4th Ave., Edmonds.

Enjoy the largest collection of inflatable Christmas decorations in the Northwest, games, cookie decorating, cookies and candy. Take photos with Santa in his workshop along with North Pole crafts and arcade games.