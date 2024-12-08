North Sound Church sponsoring Christmas Fellowship for Seniors Dec. 19

Edmonds’ North Sound Church will be hosting a Christmas Fellowship for Seniors at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. The event will feature Christmas desserts, carol music and fun conversations.
RSVPs are requested by Dec. 16 at info@northsoundchurch.com.
