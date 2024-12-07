Poet’s Corner: Water and Straw, In the Red Vinyl Booth of the Horseshoe Cafe

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds Poetry Group.

Water and Straw

I’d been walking the floor of the ocean all night

mapping the terrain with the soles of my feet,

the current’s direction as it moved through my hair.

At dawn I rose, the weight of me unearthly.

Mapping the terrain with the soles of my feet

I saw you standing in the orchard.

At dawn I rose, the weight of me unearthly.

Water poured from my ears, pooling on the hardwood floor.

I saw you standing in the orchard

a wheel of red apples circling you like a rising crown.

Water poured from my ears, pooling on the hardwood floor

as I made myself lift against gravity.

A wheel of red apples circled you like a slipped crown.

You were back in that place where you do not know who you are.

I made myself lift against gravity,

let the earth pull me into place.

You were back in that place where you do not know who you are.

I thought I should call you in to the house, to the room with its four walls

let the earth pull you into place

while the birds ladle their song into the morning.

I thought I should call you in to the house, to the room with the four walls

you knew inside and out, bend you into its container.

The birds ladled their song into the morning

as I walked myself forward towards the tasks of the day.

You knew it inside and out, bent yourself into its container

let it smooth your wilding eyes with its shielded windows.

I walked myself into the tasks of the day—

its square root rhythms, its amnesia about the morning star.

You let it smooth your wilding eyes with its shielded windows,

let the sun sifting its yellow through the curtains bring you home, walk you

into its square root rhythms, its amnesia about the morning star.

I left, drove a car, turned corners, purchased a straw broom.

You let the sun sifting its yellow through the curtains walk you home.

I heard chainsaws, barking dogs, smelled the undercurrents of damp roots.

I left, drove a car, turned corners, purchased a straw broom

and later, I swept the house clean.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~

In the Red Vinyl Booth

of the Horseshoe Cafe

We traded Harvey Wallbangers, Velvet Hammers and straight up tequila,

kicked Nixon and Agnew around and came up with a board game

about Camp David that would use lacquered walnut shells and peas as markers.

When the acid slid in, clipping all the edges in clear light, we fell out

into the late-night street now stuffed with one hundred thousand

points of cool fog that wrapped the curbs and thinned under the lamps

into a series of 3 foot worlds. A drunk appeared below us, his limbs curled up

and waving like a crab that had been tossed onto its back from its rocking bed to hard

granite while still holding the comfort of the sea. He looked up at me

with baby kissed blue eyes and asked, “Are you an angel?” I thought for a moment

maybe I was, maybe in the realm of infinite possibilities, it could be there on certain

Tuesdays, my name in the index of Alan Watts’ book under A.

Fifty years later the sky opens up, raindrops the size of cats sing

the hood of my car as it curves past the turnoff to town

and in a loud whooosh, deafening as a splash down, I no longer

understand why I would hold back any longer from

whatever walks into this minute

from the deep seams of the world.

Carol Tiebout

~ ~ ~ ~ ~