Police investigating car-pedestrian crash that sent 81-year-old Edmonds man to Harborview

Edmonds police were investigating Friday evening after a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old man struck an 81-year-old man in a crosswalk in the 23800 block of 76th Avenue West.

The crash was reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday. The pedestrian, from Edmonds, suffered head and significant lower leg injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center, Edmonds police spokesperson Cmdr. Shane Hawley said. The driver, from Ellensburg, remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Hawley added.

It’s not yet known whether speed was a factor in the crash or if the driver didn’t see the pedestrian in the dark. The crosswalk has pedestrian-activated lights and police are looking into whether those were flashing at the time of the collision, Hawley said.

Lake Ballinger neighborhood resident Tom Kozaczynski, who said he witnessed the crash, said the flashing lights were activated.

“I hope this individual is OK,” he said. “It was traumatic for everyone who witnessed what happened.”

Kozaczynski also expressed frustration with the amount of speeding and reckless driving he has seen along 76th Avenue West. He and other neighbors submitted a request for traffic calming measure to the city two years ago, “and a tragedy like this is the reason why,” he said, adding that the crosswalk is part of the Interurban Trail network “with hundreds of bikers and walkers each day.”

The crosswalk is also next to an Edmonds School District bus stop, “and just in the course of picking up my kids this year, I’ve seen at least a dozen near misses at this crosswalk with both the crosswalk lights and the school bus lights on, in broad daylight nonetheless,” Kozaczynski said. “It is even common to see people passing on 76th into oncoming traffic.”

Even though the City of Edmonds is facing financial challeges, “I hope there are ways to prioritize some of these projects to force safer driving conditions along 76th,” he said. “For our request alone, we were postponed a year after submission and still are unsure if the projects will go anywhere.”