Public invited to weigh in on RFA annexation idea during Dec. 3 Edmonds City Council meeting

Consider joining the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) or enter into a new interlocal agreement with South County Fire? Those are among the options before the Edmonds City Council as it considers the city’s options for receiving fire and emergency medical services (EMS). The public is invited to weigh in during a public hearing during the council’s Tuesday, Dec. 3 meeting at 7 p.m.

You may provide a written public comment using the web form at www.edmondswa.gov/publiccomment.

If you want to learn more about the proposals, prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet at 5 p.m. to review an amended plan from the RFA along with a pre-annexation plan — both of which were approved by South County Fire Commissioners at their Nov. 19 meeting. Also included in the council agenda packet is an alternative draft interlocal agreement that the council could consider in lieu of placing RFA annexation on the ballot.

The council is also scheduled to tackle other signficant issues during its 7 p.m. meeting. Among them: continued 2025-26 budget deliberations, review of the revised draft Comprehensive Plan and the city’s 2024 Transportation Plan update, and a review of two law firms that have submitted proposals to provide prosecuting attorney services — Walls Law Firm and Zachor, Stock and Krepps.

Regarding the RFA issue, in December 2023, South County Fire — which contracts with Edmonds to provide fire and emergency medical services — notified the city it intended to terminate its contract effective December 2025. (In the RFA’s termination letter, Fire Chief Bob Eastman said that Edmonds is “paying less for service under the current contract than the rest of the RFA.” Those other members include the cities of Brier, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace.

After commissioning a study and much discussion, the Edmonds City Council in June 2024 passed a resolution initiating the process of requesting annexation to the RFA. If the council eventually decides to proceed with annexation, the measure would appear before voters in April 2025.

Under the city’s current contract with South County Fire, Edmonds pays the RFA to provide fire and EMS — and that amount has increased significantly in just two years. In 2022, the city paid $9 million and by 2024 the cost had risen to $11.5 million. In 2025, assuming a 5% increase, the cost for fire and EMS is estimated at $12.1 millio and by 2026, the fire authority estimates the cost will be $19.5 million — regardless of whether Edmonds votes to join the RFA or negotiates a new contract with the fire authority

If voters approved the RFA, starting in January 2026 voters would be charged directly for fire service. As a result, the city would no longer need to cover that service with the $6.3 million that property owners now pay to the city via property taxes. The city would also lose $4.4 million in emergency medical services (EMS) levy fees.

Citing the city’s budget deficit, the Edmonds City Council in September voted to support the idea of retaining in 2026 the money that the city has been collecting — via property taxes — for fire and EMS.

The council is scheduled to make a decision at its Dec. 10 meeting on whether to put the RFA question before voters next spring.

You can view the 5 p.m. Dec. 3 meeting agenda here and the 7 p.m. meeting agenda here. Both meetings are available to attend in person in the council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also view the meetings remotely at this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or by phone at +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261,