Reader view: Reestablish an Edmonds fire department

In November 2009, after five months of consideration, numerous public hearings and very strong support from the firefighters’ union, the city council voted 6 to 1 to approve a contract for fire services with Fire District 1 – now known as South County Fire. I was a councilmember at that time and voted with the majority.

The sole reason for this action was to reduce fire service costs for our city. During the past 15 years this objective was consistently achieved as the annual savings often amounted to more than $1 million. Unfortunately, those savings became more than SCF could any longer endure, so they notified the city, in accordance with the contract, they were terminating the contract in two years.

Edmonds should not be the remedy for this situation. Being part of a regional fire authority was deemed not to be a good move for Edmonds 15 years ago and I believe that continues to be the situation today. Our relatively high property values cause that not to be a good financial decision for us. The 2024 tax rate for each of the four cities now part of SCF is $1.17 per $1,000 of assessed value. The average value of Edmonds homes is higher than any city in Snohomish County, except for the Town of Woodway. The average Edmonds home value is 21.9% more than the average for the four cities – Brier, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace. That means that the average Edmonds homeowner would pay 21.9% more in taxes to SCF than the average for the four current cities. In fact, it would be 50% more than Mountlake Terrace and 46% more than Lynnwood. A new tax of more than $1,000 for the average Edmonds residence — $18 million in total for Edmonds property owners.

Let’s proceed with reestablishing an Edmonds fire department. We should be able to have those personnel now devoted to Edmonds become employees of Edmonds and we should be able to purchase from SCF the fire equipment used in Edmonds. At the beginning of the contract our personnel and equipment went to FD1, so it seems reasonable that we should be able to now do the reverse of that. In 2009 city council made a decision late in the negotiations to retain the fire stations, that’s now being reaffirmed as having been a wise decision.

Reestablishing our own fire department may require increased expenses, and possibly a vote for higher property taxes, but that’s preferable to not having full control of such a major expense and the $1.17 SCF levy.

Choosing to join SCF is the easiest choice for our city council, but is clearly not the right choice for the taxpayers they are suppose to be representing.

— By Ron Wambolt

Edmonds resident Ron Wambolt served on the Edmonds City Council from 2006-2009.