Reader View: Taxes have consequences — fortunately, voters have a say

Over the last number of years, I’ve been following our city’s budgeting process rather closely. I find it interesting how each of our elected officials navigate the process in their own unique ways. However, calling it a process may be giving it too much credit as it sometimes looks more like a game of whack-a-mole. Each player (councilmember) taking turns trying to pummel anything that puts its head above the surface. No real integrated strategy is used other than who can react the quickest to the latest set of circumstances.

I particularly enjoy listening to the city council discussion during the budget deliberations. Each year what I find most interesting is what is not said from the dais. This year was no exception.

Did we ever hear from the dais how the proposed budget will affect the taxpayers? I haven’t. It has not been said. So, I’ve taken the liberty to distill the tax implications now that they are about to adopt the budget on Tuesday. There are two decisions that the administration and city council have made that impact our taxes the most. Fortunately, both must become ballot measures where our voices are finally heard. More on that later.

On Tuesday, the city council will formalize their decision to join the South Snohomish County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) through annexation to offload the city’s responsibility to pay for these services. They have also decided to ask the voters to raise our property taxes to bring in an additional $6 million a year in new revenue. Both of these measures were needed and used to balance the budget. Yes, we have a financial problem, in case you didn’t already know.

What does this all mean in dollars and cents to us? This graphic may be the most useful:

Highlighted in the graphic are the levy rates from which our city-related property taxes are based. Multiply these rates by the assessed value of your property, divided by 1,000, and you get the tax you owe the city. Currently we pay a total city-related levy rate of $1.02 per thousand dollars of assessed valuation. In the future, the EMS levy would go away if we join the RFA and would be replaced by the RFA levy rate (2024 rate shown). The new budget also includes a levy lid lift rate that brings in $6 million of additional revenue. As proposed by the city, our city-related tax bill would increase by about 134%. I think you get the picture.

As an example, a million-dollar house currently pays $1,020 per year to the city. If adopted as proposed, that would go up to $2,390, a $1,370-per-year increase. And at these rates, you can almost be assured that landlords will be passing it along to their tenants in the form of rent increases. Nobody escapes the tax man.

These are difficult times for our city and we need to make difficult decisions. Our elected officials will be throwing the ball in our court, that of the voters, to have a say in the decision. In April, the RFA annexation and its tax consequences will be a ballot measure. In August or November, the levy lid lift will be another ballot measure. I would encourage us all to become well informed as we plot the future of our city and how to pay for it. What services and service levels can we afford? What are the alternatives?

— By Jim Ogonowski

Jim Ogonowski lives in Edmonds.