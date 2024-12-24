Reader View: The last ‘Santa Jim’s Trip’ to Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) North Pole

Every Christmas, the Rotary Club of Edmonds (Rotary) manages four gift giving trees to support the Snohomish County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates for Children) Volunteer Guardian ad Litem (VGAL) program. This project allows CASA volunteers the ability to provide gifts for infants, children or teens who are victims of alleged sexual or physical abuse, or neglect due to drug abuse or home violence.

Gift request mittens are created with the information of child or teen along with gift requests. The trees are at three locations: Harbor Square Athletic Club and Tennis Center (HSAC), Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew and Crucible Brewery of Everett. This year, Rotary was given 330 requests to fulfill; and once again, all requests were fulfilled with even extra gifts of toys or diapers for those entering the system.

We wish to thank HSAC owner Jack Tawney and the staff and members who handled the lion’s share of mittens (over 250) with trees in both the main building and the Tennis Center and welcome new Elf Jenny B. for managing those gifts. We also wish to thank our participating breweries: Chris Dufore and Jesse LaCasse and their crew and patrons of Gallaghers Where-U-Brew; and Dick Mergens and Shawn Dowling and their crew and patrons of Crucible Brewery in Everett. Of course, fellow Rotarians were also very generous along with one long-time donor, Ms. Lorraine Mietzner, who donated $1,500 this year. Excess funds that were not spent on gifts this year are saved and used toward the “Literacy Project” partnership. This project — started three years ago — is a partnership with CASA, Rotary and the Edmonds Bookshop. Nearly 200 books are purchased in varying languages, age levels and diversity genres so that volunteers can read the books with the children and then leave them with the child to read again and again.

We know there are many patrons who buy more than one gift and we cannot thank everyone enough for your generosity. This year, those 330 kiddos and teens will have glee on their faces and warmth in their hearts, and everyone should feel delight in the magic this program brings to everyone.

Lastly, this is a special year as four key individuals are retiring. Crucible Brewing started in 2015, with brewmasters Dick Mergens and Shawn Dowling and because of the (late) Jason Ward, who brewed with Dennis Gallagher, Diane Buckshnis was contacted and tree hosting began that first year. Dick and Shawn’s patrons and staff should feel blessed as that thriving brewery helped bring glee to over 500 kids. Rotarians Buckshnis and (Santa) Jim Welsh are retiring and both are grateful for the outpouring of generosity, friendships made, and kind spirit given to them over the past decade. Many enjoyed Buckshnis’ stories of mathematical games made with coupon shopping so more gifts for the kids could be bought. It’s estimated that this dynamic duo — along with CASA and Tree hosting staff and volunteers — processed over 3,000 mittens. So joyful years of sharing the magic of Christmas was always prevalent; and Santa Jim and Elf Diane wish to thank everyone!

Should you want to donate to the CASA cause, please contact Rotary at www.edmondsrotary.com and specify Rotary Foundation, CASA. For more information about CASA and perhaps being a volunteer, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/881/CASA-Program.

Happy Holidays,

By Diane Buckshnis (on behalf of Santas Jim and Elves Diane, Steve, Jenny, Joelle, Tom, Lorilee, Anthony, Zac, Lindsay and all CASA volunteers).