Restaurant News: Marking 15 years in Edmonds, Epulo Bistro’s food worth celebrating

Epulo Bistro opened in 2009 on Main Street in Edmonds (where Fire and the Feast is located now) in 2009, and this month it is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Originally opened by Tim Morris, Epulo Bistro is now owned and managed by his daughter Tori Morris at its spacious location on Sunset Avenue (where it opened in August 2020 at the space previously occupied by 190 Sunset.) The Morris team is all about creating a high-end experience for their guests based on ambience, quality food and great service. On a chilly Solstice evening the dining room was warm and inviting as well as packed. Reservations are highly recommended, especially during the holidays. Epulo also offers take-out for its upscale cuisine.

We were serenaded throughout the evening by a pianist at the grand piano playing holiday music. The atmosphere is elegant, but even my Gen Z son thought that the place was somewhat dark (making it challenging to read the menu) and the volume on the loud side. The space could use some baffles to mitigate the decibel level. It wasn’t outrageously loud but having a quiet conversation wasn’t easy. I say this so that you know what to expect in terms of ambience. We loved the festive holiday decorations, and their special event room called the Fireside Lounge/Holiday Hideaway is available for special cocktails and small bites from the happy hour menu. The Fireside Lounge is available to rent for private events and parties. Epulo also has an extensive outdoor space that is very popular in better weather.

What is behind the name? Epulo is derived from the Latin noun “epulum,” which means “sumptuous feast” or “banquet.” The concept is associated with gatherings where food and drink are served abundantly. In addition, “Epulo” — in ancient Rome — was a member of a body of priests who performed sacred rites during sacrificial banquets in honor of the Gods. Fortunately, no one gets sacrificed at this restaurant besides the food that is consumed by its patrons! Alex Kurtz has been the executive chef for nine years and brings his Mediterranean sensibility to the upscale cuisine. The menu offers something for everyone — whether you want a full dinner or lighter fare such as pizza and a salad. They focus on using high-quality ingredients and cooking them with great attention to detail. Our server Debra has been with Epulo since the beginning on Main Street and she lives up to the Morris’ commitment to great service. Even on a very busy night she seemed unflappable.

It’s easy to put together a meal of dishes to share amongst the table. The cocktail, liquor and wine menus are very impressive and include lovely mocktails. The “Sage & Spirit” ($17) that was ordered consisted of Old Forester Bourbon, Luxardo Apricot Liquor, sage, Black Lemon Bitters andAngostura Bitters and was garnished with fresh sage and a dried orange — perfect for the chilly evening. A bottle of California Decoy Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc ($32) complemented the food that we ordered.

We shared the flatbread ($12) from the starter menu — a generous portion of their signature homemade pizza dough with roasted garlic & shallot puree and Grana Padano. It hit the spot although the presentation was a bit off. They pre-sliced the flatbread and stacked the pieces like a wagon wheel — unfortunately, most of the pieces stuck together as you tried to retrieve it from the plate. It was still delicious and was a great way to begin the meal. We also shared their signature Boneless Beef Short Ribs with garlic whipped potatoes, baby carrots and demi-glace ($36), Pumpkin Sage Risotto ($28) and the Wild Caught Swordfish Daily Special with basil whipped potatoes, delicata squash and roasted tomato beurre blanc ($28). Everything came to the table beautifully plated (remember we eat with our eyes first!) and more importantly tasted delicious. The only miss on our entrees was the delicata squash, as it was served practically raw. It was a rookie mistake and Debra made sure to bring us a replacement serving. Dessert was an order of their Affogato ($8) and Housemade Tiramisu ($12) — more than enough to share. They were well prepared and a perfect way to end a celebratory holiday meal. Their signature chocolate torte was not on the menu — I am certain that I would have ordered it!

Epulo Bistro cares about its patrons, and I think this is a wonderful spot to bring your friends and family to celebrate a special occasion. Yes, it is pricey but we left satisfied that the food, ambience and quality of service lived up to the Morris’ high expectations as well as our own. Epulo would be a fabulous place to ring in the New Year. Happy New Year and Happy Eating!

A short video about Epulo here gives you a sense of what to expect when dining at Epulo.

Location: 190 Sunset Ave., Suite B, Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 425-678-8680

Hours: Open Monday through Sunday 4-9 p.m.

— By Deborah Binder

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created with her husband. She attended culinary school and worked for restaurants, caterers and culinary schools. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including moderation.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.

