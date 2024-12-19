Restaurant News: Saying goodbye and hello to local eateries

Closures

Copper Rose Bakery in Main Street Commons in Edmonds closed in early December. It is being replaced by the second location of The Crumpet Shop (yes, the nearly famous place in Pike Place Market). What is a crumpet, you might ask?

A crumpet is an English griddle cake and is made with simple ingredients: Flour, water and yeast. They are cooked in round rings on the griddle and are distinguished from other similar baked goods by their holes and spongy texture.

Garlic Jim’s on Edmonds Way (across from PCC) closed permanently. They have been at this location for almost 20 years, but a sign on the door says that the high cost of maintaining and repairing their pizza oven and other equipment is the reason for their closure. Thankfully, we have many wonderful pizza spots in our area.

Openings

SKÖG Haus Coffee

SKÖG Haus Coffee in Mountlake Terrace is open for business at the Terrace Station complex. Run by husband and wife Heather and Dave Skogurson, they created a brick-and-mortar coffee shop after more than three years outside in Lake Forest Park in their Tiny Shiny Caffeine Machine.

Location: 24015 Van Ry Blvd., Suite 200, Mountlake Terrace

Hours: Wednesdays–Fridays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hopua Craft Beer & Bottle Shop

Hopua Craft Beer & Bottle Shop will be opening in the same complex. George Marshall is the proprietor who also owns the Bine Beer & Food in Bothell. He describes his new location as a place for a “Craft Beer Bar with 24 taps, and six doors of coolers to take highly curated packaged cans and bottles to-go.” The shop will feature an elevated outdoor patio seating area with two large garage roll-up doors with views of the native green belt.

Opening date: TBA

Location: 24015 Van Ry Blvd., Suite 300, Mountlake Terrace.

Modoo Banjeom Noodle House

Moodoo Banjeom recently opened in a newly renovated space near Edmonds College. The restaurant showcases traditional Korean-Chinese recipes and preparation techniques to create each dish. The menu features a wide selection of noodle dishes, including the classic jajangmyeon (black bean sauce noodles), jamppong (spicy seafood noodle soup) and a variety of noodles and side dishes. Take out is available.

Location: 6812 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Phone: 425-906-9999

Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays–Saturdays: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Break time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Herfy’s Burger

Herfy’s Burger is under new management. Josh and Kate Kwon purchased the Westgate location about six months ago and opened after doing some much-needed renovations. You will find all of your favorite Herfy’s food options, but they have added some new items that reflect their Korean heritage. The Korean BBQ bulgogi burger is becoming a customer favorite.

Josh came to the U.S. to attend college and received a degree in accounting. He returned to South Korea and worked as a stockbroker. But after he married and had a child, he decided he wanted to return to the U.S.

Josh used to work at Shake N Go in Woodinville, and so he knows his way around a delicious burger. Josh and Kate hope that their new venture creates new memories for local families.

Location: 23029 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

Phone: 425-776-8811

Hours: Mondays–Saturdays 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last order at 8:10 p.m.)

Gyro Makers in Westgate (just across the street from Herfy’s) is putting the finishing touches on its new space and is awaiting final operating permits. I spoke to one of the owners who is originally from Uzbekistan, and he is excited to be bringing authentic Mediterranean cuisine to the area. There is another location in Renton and the Edmonds location will have a similar menu. Opening date is to be determined.

Who Let the Dogs Out Food Truck

Who Let the Dogs Out Food Truck can be found around Edmonds serving gourmet hot dogs. It is best to check the website or Facebook for their daily location, but April and Jeff Barrett’s food truck can often be found on Dayton Avenue or at Five Corners. They offer a huge menu and are available for catering. Contact them if you want to have their food truck come to you.

Winter hours and locations through Christmas:

330 Dayton St., Edmonds (4th and Dayton)

Thursdays–Sundays: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8401 Main St., Edmonds (Five Corners northwest parking lot): Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 425-550-2301 or jeff.barrett@wholetthedawgsout.net.

Deborah Binder lives in Edmonds with her family. She loves to cook from scratch using produce from the gardens she created and maintains with her husband. She attended culinary school on the East Coast and focused on desserts, pastries and bread. She’s worked for restaurants and caterers in the front and back of the house (kitchen) on both coasts. Her current interest in food is learning to eat for health and wellness, while at the same time enjoying the pleasures of the table. Deborah loves experimenting and developing new recipes. As Julia Child once said, “Everything in moderation including butter.” Deborah can be contacted at jaideborah@yahoo.com.