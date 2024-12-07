Salmon eggs begin Edmonds journey

On Thursday, a team of Sound Salmon Solutions volunteers processed this year’s batch of coho salmon eggs at the Edmonds Fish Hatchery located at the foot of Pine Street in Edmonds. In May, the eggs will hatch into baby fry salmon, which will eventually be released into local streams (Shell Creek, Willow Creek, Shelleberger Creek, Perrinville Creek, North Stream Creek and Meadowdale Park Creek).

This annual event is a wonderful opportunity for volunteers of all ages to learn about the salmon life cycle and to provide much-needed help with this important local salmon restoration project.

— Story and photos by Chris Walton