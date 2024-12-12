Save the date: Scout troops will recycle your trees in January

While some people may just be purchasing their Christmas trees, local scout troops are already making plans for tree recycling in early January.

Starting Jan. 4th, Edmonds Scout Troop 300 will be collecting trees for recycling at Westgate Elementary (9601 220th St. S.W.) and St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, (21405 82nd Pl. W. near 5 Corners). This is a fundraising event for the troop. Donations are appreciated but not required — via cash or check. No flocked trees are accepted.

The tree recycling is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4-5 and on Saturday, Jan. 11.

Lynnwood-based Troop 49 will be picking up trees in the greater Lynnwood area on Jan. 4-5. In addition, people are welcome to drop off a tree from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan 4 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at the following locations:

Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W. #10, Lynnwood

Safeway, 44th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace

Troop 49 encourages online reservations at Troop49trees.com.