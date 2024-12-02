Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 1, 2024 5 A youngster gets a closer look at the vintage fire truck next to Santa Claus prior to the Edmonds tree lighting Saturday. (Photo by Sam Spencer) The fully lit tree Saturday night. (Photo by Glen Nelson) Photo by Sondra Padgett Squidders at the Edmonds Fishing Pier early Sunday morning. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Mount Baker on Sunday. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Sunday sunset as seen from the Edmonds Library. (Photo by Denise Meade)
