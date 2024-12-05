Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 4, 2024 0 Balancing acts at the waterfront Tuesday. (Photo by Jane Monahan) Early morning fog at Westgate in Wednesday. (Photo by Patrice Wiggins) Fog on the waterfront. (Photo by Sondra Padgett) Bubbles on the beach. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) Downtown decor. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Peaceful evening. (Photo by Nick Ng) Crescent moon. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
