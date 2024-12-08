Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 7, 2024 0 Before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Photo by Mark Bjorndal Photo by JJ Kuhl Photo by Ted Taylor Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Doug Parrott Photo by Glen Nelson Photo by Mark Bjorndal
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.