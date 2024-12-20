Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 19, 2024 0 The Edmonds Marina at sunset Thursday. (Photo by Melinda Nelsen) Squid swimming near the surface around the Edmonds Fishing Pier before sunrise Thursday. Squidders shine lights on the water to attract them. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) A submarine passes by Thursday. (Photo by Theresa Williams) Do I smell Christmas cookies baking? (Photo by Linda Ross)
