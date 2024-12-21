Scene in Edmonds: Around town Posted: December 20, 2024 3 Ukulele group STRUM plays in Graphite Art Studio during Art Walk Edmonds Thursday. (Photo by Chontel Klobas) Downtown Edmonds all lit up for the holidays. (Photo by Chontel Klobas) Nice morning for a Friday swim — it’s a balmy 49 degrees. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Waterfront view. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
