Scene in Edmonds: Around town Friday Posted: December 27, 2024 2 Sea Rise Run artwork sparkles in the sun. (Photo by Tia Benson Tolle) Scuba diving late morning at Marina Beach. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Peaceful waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Got any leftovers from the holidays? (Photo by Linda Ross) Slight afternoon break in the gray. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.