Scene in Edmonds: Around town Monday Posted: December 23, 2024 1 Santa salutes the flag before sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Water transportation. (Photo by Ron LaRue) What rules? (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Snow-covered Mount Baker. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
