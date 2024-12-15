Scene in Edmonds: Around town Saturday Posted: December 14, 2024 0 Choppy seas on a windy day. (Photo by Doug Parrott) A walk in the woods. (Photo by Ted Taylor) Chilly day for pétanque. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Bright moon. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
