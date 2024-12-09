Scene in Edmonds: Around town Sunday Posted: December 8, 2024 1 Snow-capped Olympics. (Photo by Ron LaRue) An eagle and the moon. (Photo by JJ Kuhl) Santa and the ferry. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Participants enjoy a drink at Daphne’s during Edmonds SantaCon. Late afternoon. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Sunset. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte)
