Scene in Edmonds: Around town Thursday Posted: December 5, 2024 3 Before sunrise at the Edmonds Marina. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Sunrise (Photo by Ron LaRue) Snow-covered Mount Baker. (Photo by Ron LaRue) As seen from Sunset Avenue. (Photo by Lee Lageschulte) Tree topper. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Approaching nightfall. (Photo by Ann Bradford)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.