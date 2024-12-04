Scene in Edmonds: Around town Tuesday 8 seconds ago 0 High tide and fog at sunrise. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) Roses reach for the sun. (Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe) On the waterfront. (Photo by Ron LaRue) Just after sunset there was a surprise visitor on Olympic Beach. “We look forward to seeing him again later this month,” photographer Doug Parrott said.
