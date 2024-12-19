Scene in Edmonds: Around town Wednesday Posted: December 18, 2024 0 Reflections of high water at Lake Ballinger after heavy rain. Photographer Niall McShane says this wind sock normally marks the boundary between his yard and the lake. Snowy Olympics. (Photo by Ron LaRue) At sunset. (Photo by Ann Bradford) Photo by Ted Taylor
