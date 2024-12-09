Scene in Edmonds: Bird baubles

More amazing bird photos from Tia Benson Tolle, with a reminder of the Audubon Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 14 and 18 — with all invited to participateis one of the longest-running wildlife censuses in the world. Learn more about registering here.
