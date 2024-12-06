Scene in Edmonds: Bubbles at high tide

On her morning walk Friday, photographer Julia Wiese spotted Edmonds’ Bubble Man making his magic on the Edmonds waterfront. Because it was high tide, the bubbles landed in the water, she said.
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.