Scene in Edmonds: From sunrise to sunset Posted: December 6, 2024 0 Sunrise (Photo by Jon Wiese) Photo by Scott Passey Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Kevin O’Keeffe Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Patrice Wiggins At sunset. (Photo By Sondra Padgett) Photo by Ann Bradford Photo by Sondra Padgett
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.