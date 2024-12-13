Scene in Edmonds: Giving back at Walnut Street Coffee

Courtney Baker, left, of Edmonds’ Walnut Street Coffee and volunteer Don collect donated toys from the coffee shop’s giving tree. Each year, Walnut’s customers donate hundreds of gifts, which help bring holiday cheer to area homeless families and children. This year’s support Cedar Valley Elementary and Washington Kids in Transition.
— Photo by Robert Sears
