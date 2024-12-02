Scene in Edmonds: Holiday bird color Posted: December 1, 2024 0 Pileated woodpecker working a snag for a snack. (Photos by Tia Benson Tolle) House finch resting on an apple tree branch. Dark-eyed Junco in a cotoneaster bush.
