Scene in Edmonds: Lions Club supplies books for holiday giving

The Edmonds Lions Club and the Edmonds Book Shop donated new/gently used books for the Dec. 7 Holiday Giving Event at the Edmonds Food Bank. During the event, parents received a free toy and books — ranging from board books to chapter books — for their children. Edmonds Lions Club members helped the parents pick out books. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)
My Edmonds News
Sign Up for Our Daily Edmonds Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.