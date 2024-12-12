Scene in Edmonds: Waterfront birds Posted: December 12, 2024 0 Surf scoters float by the Edmonds Fishing Pier. The male has the clown markings. (Photos by Julia Wiese) Surf birds fly by the jetty. A kingfisher stares at the water in search of fish. American widgeons dining on breakfast greens. A heron at Bracketts Landing stands like a sentry as American widgeons circle around behind it.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.