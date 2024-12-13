Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation seeks applicants for board of directors

Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation is seeking residents from Snohomish and Island counties to expand its Board of Directors. Community members interested in making a difference for Sno-Isle Libraries need to submit an online application by Jan. 15, 2025.

As the fundraising arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, the Foundation secures funds to support diverse library programs and initiatives beyond what public funding provides. The Board of Directors oversees the Foundation’s fundraising campaigns, activities, finances and policies to ensure its successful operations.

The Foundation is looking for Board members with diverse skills, including but not limited to fundraising, capital campaigns, finance, legal, estate planning and advocacy work. Previous experience serving on a non-profit board or working with a non-profit organization is appreciated but not required.

Anyone with pertinent work or volunteer experience is encouraged to apply. The Foundation is committed to embedding equity and inclusion into our work, and we value the unique experiences Board members from diverse backgrounds and communities bring to our organization.

“As the Library District’s philanthropic partner, the Foundation raises funds in support of programs and initiatives that advance literacy, support capital needs, provide resources for students and adults and create a community of readers,” said Board President Jeanne Thorsen. “Foundation Board members in Snohomish and Island counties bring experience and expertise in fundraising, planning and leveraging resources to expand the library’s vital services and foster lifelong learning.”

Interested candidates must be a resident of Snohomish or Island counties. Board members serve a three-year term with the option of serving up to three consecutive terms. To apply, submit an application online by Jan. 15, 2025.