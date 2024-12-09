Sno-Isle Libraries Middle Readers Online Book Group features ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ Dec. 18

Join Sno-Isle Libraries’ Middle Readers Online Book Group via Zoom at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. to discuss A Boy Called Christmas by Matt Haig.

Nikolas – nicknamed “Christmas” – has received only one toy in his life: a doll carved out of a turnip. But he’s happy with his turnip doll because it came from his parents, who love him.

Then, one day, his father goes missing, and Nikolas must travel to the North Pole to save him. Along the way, Nikolas befriends a surly reindeer, bests a troublesome troll and discovers a hidden world of enchantment in the frozen village of Elfhelm. But the elves of Elfhelm have troubles of their own: Christmas spirit and goodwill are at an all-time low, and Nikolas may be the only person who can fix things.

The Middle Readers Online Book Group is for tweens and teens in 5th to 8th grades. It meets from 5-6 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Register for the event here.

Contact Sno-Isle Libraries with questions here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form by clicking here or contact your local library at least two weeks before the library event. Interpreters will be provided based on availability.