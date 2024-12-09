Sno-King School Retirees grants awarded to Edmonds SD educators

Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) has awarded eight grants to Edmonds School District educators.

SKSR is an organization of active and retired employees of the Edmonds, Northshore, and Shoreline School Districts, and each fall awards grants to its active members. Since 1998, SKSR has awarded more than $139,000 in educator mini-grants, of which, $53,634 has gone to Edmonds School District schools.

Grant awards include:

Cedar Way Elementary

Leann Onishi: Materials to create two Sound Walls, one in the Title 1 classroom and another in a first-grade classroom. (Title 1 Reading)

Lynndale Elementary

Stacey Sateren: A color printer to produce visuals to teach vocabulary and concepts to multi-language learners. (First/second grade)

Jill Walzer: A color printer to produce visuals to teach vocabulary and concepts to multi-language and Title 1 students. (Second grade)

Lynnwood Elementary

Alicia Wilson: Signage to improve student independence in finding library materials, including Dewey dividers and genre dividers. (Librarian information specialist)

Seaview Elementary

Brian Kelly: Materials, such as headphones, cushions and book tubs, to organize the classroom’s literacy area. (First grade)

Catherine Mathias: A set of The Lightning Thief for a split class’s novel study. (Fifth/sixth grade)

Spruce Elementary

Melissa Hart: Bus transportation to the Hazel Miller Universally Accessible Playground. (Developmental kindergarten)

Terrace Park Elementary

Lisa Klukas: Wobble stools for alternative seating. (Kindergarten)