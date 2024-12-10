Sponsor spotlight: Celebrate the holidays with Festive Drink Bingo in downtown Edmonds

Drink Bingo is one of our favorite annual holiday traditions, and this year’s roster is the most exciting one yet! Prepare to earn stamps at two dozen downtown bars and restaurants, which are pulling out all the stops to ensure you have the most jolly of times. Think house-made ‘nog, mulled wines, creative cocktails, and more.

But, don’t take it from us. Comb through this list and start strategizing your route.

Get your game on, holiday style

Here’s how the game works: Head to any participating location, order a drink, and request a bingo card. You’ll get a stamp for every hot or cold beverage you buy (to-go counts, too!). Rack up the bingos (and pre-arrange a DD if you’re planning to indulge in extra alcohol). Also note: there are non-alcoholic alternatives for every boozy beverage, so everyone will have a great time playing this game.

Once you’ve gotten all your bingos—or run out of time—turn in your card at Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina any time before January 15th to pick up a limited edition sticker and you’ll be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a gift card to your favorite bingo spot!

Bingo runs from Nov. 29 -Dec. 31 this year. Game on, Edmonds.

Here’s the list of sips:

Brigid’s Bottle Shop

Ever heard of Jingle Beers? It’s simple: opt for a seasonal beer either on tap or out of the case!

Calypso Edmonds

Order a Final Sleigh, with or without alcohol: Cold brew espresso, coconut “cream” and Rumple Minze.

Charcoal

Savor a Masala Mass made with Bernheim bourbon, chai espresso, cardamaro, chai spiced demerara, and blood orange foam.

The ChurchKey Pub

Go classic European with Glogg, a traditional winter drink from Sweden made using ChurchKey’s family recipe. This delectable and spicy mulled wine promises good cheer in a steamy cup, Skål!

Demetris Woodstone Taverna

Need your fix of tried and true? Order a Classic Old Eggnog homemade with milk, heavy cream, rum, cognac, bourbon, egg yolk, and spices. Aged three months.

Dusted Valley Wine Bar

Experience the joy of the holidays with Dusted Valley‚ where the season’s cheer meets the excitement of their newest release! Swirl and sip on a glass of 2022 Falx Blanc de Noir—a sparkling celebration in a glass that you won’t want to miss.

Epulo Bistro

Park your sleigh nearby to imbibe on a Santa’s Sip, made with house-made vanilla bean vodka, Kahlua, Five Farms Irish cream, and rumple minze.

Fire & The Feast

Indulge in a Dr. Rosen-Rosen mixed with vodka, peach puree, lemon, rosemary syrup, and rosewater. Mmmm.

Gallaghers Where U Brew

Head to Gallaghers for an array of locally-crafted Winters Ales and Holiday Ciders.

Girardi’s Osteria

Escape the cold with a Winter Wonderland, a little candy cane in a glass drink of cool, blue curacao with Malibu rum, pineapple juice, Sprite, and Peppermint Schnapps, topped with whipped cream and crushed candy cane.

Kahlo’s Cantina

Join the big guy for a Santa’s Hardchata: white rum, peppermint schnapps, homemade horchata, and creme de cacao. Cheers to that!

Kelnero

Indulge in the best of the season with a Milk Punch: Whiskey, eggs, non-dairy milk, and baking spices dance in a rich, creamy nog that captures the essence of the holidays—decadence and cheer. We’ll have two.

Leftcraft

People-watch while you savor a Holiday Gin Fizz: Malfy gin, cranberry and lemon juices, maple syrup, and a dash of cinnamon served over ice.

MARKET Edmonds

Try a cup of Chai-der: Spiked apple cider, chai tea, and holiday spices. Festive!

Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream

In the mood for ice cream? Molly Moon’s is serving up a Peppermint Cocoa Shake featuring their homemade peppermint cocoa ice cream blended into a rich shake, topped with fresh whipped cream, and crushed candy cane bits.

Red Twig Bakery and Cafe

Call up your favorite coffee date for a round of Candy Cane Lanes: Cozy holiday drinks blending rich white chocolate and refreshing peppermint with espresso and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream, and a sprinkle of crushed peppermint, it’s a festive treat that brings the warmth and cheer of the season in every sip.

Ristorante Machiavelli

Linger over a Mocha Martini made with chocolate Liqueur, espresso vodka, Kahlua, and Baileys with a crushed candy cane rim.

Salt & Iron

Take time for a toddy with the S&I Hot Toddy, made with a mixture of whiskey, nonino amaro, honey, lemon, and hot water.

Santa Fe Mexican Grill & Cantina

Spice up the season with a Rompope: a naughty rum-based Mexican eggnog.

Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato

Warm up with Peppermint Mocha in your cup: Espresso, peppermint, chocolate, and steamed milk.

Treasures & Teas

Load up on seasonal teas during darker days. Choose from Holiday, White Christmas, Celebration, and Gingerbread Festival blends from Harney & Sons. Perfect for staying warm and savoring the flavors of the season.

Vie & Vin

Sleigh the season with a Coupe of Good Cheer, sparkling wine served in a beautiful coupe glass (with a shimmery surprise!).

Vinbero

Warm yourself up from your nose to your toes with Vinbero’s top-secret, house-made tincture and delightfully warmed red wine. Served piping hot.

Virtue Cellars

Virtue knows what you really want this season: Choices. Pop in for your choice of a glass of your favorite virtue reserve red wine.

Walnut Street Coffee

Who’s in the mood for Eggnog Chai? We are! Order Christmas in a cup that’s made with local Black Scotty Chai concentrate, a perfect balance of sweet and spicy, paired with steamed eggnog and milk.

Festive Drinks Galore

We see some serious sipping on the horizon and we expect you’ll be busy holiday hydrating from morning to nigh’.

Take a quick break from getting your stamps to show us where your bingo battles are taking you. Add #edmondsholidays to your posts and we’ll send you hearts on our drinking breaks, too.

–By Whitney Popa

